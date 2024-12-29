CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CoinShares International Price Performance

CNSRF remained flat at C$7.60 during trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$3.47 and a 1-year high of C$8.20.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors.

