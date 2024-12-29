Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $19.16. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 38,666 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,080.41. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,175. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $45,616 over the last 90 days. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

