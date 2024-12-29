ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 46,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

