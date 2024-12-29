Craig Warren Peters Sells 32,753 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

