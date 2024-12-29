Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 444.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,830,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,872,000. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

