Critical Analysis: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) vs. OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 372.46%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.45%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -25.43% -74.15% -15.09% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $175.04 million 0.86 -$113.87 million ($0.22) -2.68 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.