Critical Survey: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Auto Trader Group and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Compass Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $717.57 million 12.29 $322.92 million N/A N/A Compass Group $46.16 billion 1.25 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass Group beats Auto Trader Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

