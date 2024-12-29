DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,987,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,782,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 105,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after buying an additional 456,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

