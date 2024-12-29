Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the November 30th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 676,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,015. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.