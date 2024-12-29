DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.31, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,474.64. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,362 shares of company stock worth $151,625,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.