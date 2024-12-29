Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $131,440.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,442.08. The trade was a 13.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 143.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

