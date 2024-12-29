Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

