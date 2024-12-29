E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) to Issue $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

TSE:ELF opened at C$1,315.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,389.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,290.47. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$1,008.90 and a 52-week high of C$1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

