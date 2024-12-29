enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Purchases $15,660.00 in Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Sanjay Shrivastava acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,935.20. This represents a 138.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NVNO opened at $3.15 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in enVVeno Medical by 128.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth $286,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth $295,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

