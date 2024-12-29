enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Purchases $15,660.00 in Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Sanjay Shrivastava acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,935.20. This represents a 138.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
enVVeno Medical Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NVNO opened at $3.15 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
