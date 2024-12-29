Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Contrast

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Snap -18.49% -35.60% -10.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eventure Interactive and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Snap 1 22 9 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Snap has a consensus price target of $37.10, suggesting a potential upside of 237.55%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Snap”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $5.17 billion 3.57 -$1.32 billion ($0.58) -18.95

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snap beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

