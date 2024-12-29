Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.