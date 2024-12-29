Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FLDB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

