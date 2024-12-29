Financial Contrast: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) vs. SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower One Wireless and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoftBank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Tower One Wireless’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tower One Wireless is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

This table compares Tower One Wireless and SoftBank Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $46.80 billion 1.82 -$1.57 billion $5.00 5.81

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 31.74% 17.03% 4.78%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

