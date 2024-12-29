First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.84%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
