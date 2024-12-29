First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

