First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares during the period.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
