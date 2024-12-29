First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.