Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Update

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of FOVSY remained flat at $146.15 during trading hours on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $1.8157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

