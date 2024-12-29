Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forward Industries Trading Up 14.9 %

FORD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.