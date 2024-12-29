FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 19,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,939. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
