Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,922,100 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 3,076,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BRPHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,269. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

