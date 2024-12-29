Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,922,100 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 3,076,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BRPHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,269. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.
About Galaxy Digital
