Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Genius Group Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 3,616,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,499. Genius Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
Genius Group Company Profile
