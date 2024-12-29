Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Genius Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 3,616,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,499. Genius Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

