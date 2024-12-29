Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,723,137 shares traded.

Global Petroleum Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

