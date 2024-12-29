Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 824,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 117,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.