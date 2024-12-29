Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 159,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 3.1 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

OMAB stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $90.53.

The firm also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.