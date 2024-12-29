Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.18 and traded as high as C$44.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 600 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.13 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Guardian Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

