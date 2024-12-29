Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.18 and traded as high as C$44.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 600 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.13 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Featured Articles

