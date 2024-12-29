Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of HGTY stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $74,925.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,774,060.31. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 269,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
