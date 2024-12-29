Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

