Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $17.79 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

