Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $17.79 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
