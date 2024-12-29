Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYGGet Free Report) insider Daniel Palumbo bought 20,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($14,906.83).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

