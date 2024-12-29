Insider Buying: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Acquires $11,130.75 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $11,130.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,866.92. This represents a 81.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
