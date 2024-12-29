Insider Buying: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Acquires $11,130.75 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $11,130.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,866.92. This represents a 81.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

