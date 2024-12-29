Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $3,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,508,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,925,280.08. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $2,671,350.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $2,605,350.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,158,200.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $2,112,550.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,708,850.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.8 %

CRDO stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.93 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

