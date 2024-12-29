Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 116,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. Interactive Strength has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4,760.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.77.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.