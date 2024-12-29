Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Interactive Strength Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRNR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 116,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. Interactive Strength has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4,760.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.77.
About Interactive Strength
