International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.90 ($8.57) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($8.48). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.56), with a volume of 39,054 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £251.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Get International Biotechnology alerts:

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is presently 6,041.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Biotechnology Company Profile

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,695 ($13,457.91). 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.