International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.90 ($8.57) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($8.48). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.56), with a volume of 39,054 shares traded.
International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £251.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.21.
International Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is presently 6,041.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
International Biotechnology Company Profile
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Biotechnology
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.