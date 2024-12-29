Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 45,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 41.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

