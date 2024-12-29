Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 45,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.