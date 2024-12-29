Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PIE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 38,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

