Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
PIE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 38,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
