Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. 186,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.