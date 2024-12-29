Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells $50,318.10 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,568,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,675.08. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.
- On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.
Invivyd Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVVD shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Invivyd
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.