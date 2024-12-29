Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells $50,318.10 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,568,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,675.08. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Invivyd Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invivyd by 232.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVVD shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

