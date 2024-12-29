iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 7,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBGA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 432,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 72.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

