iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 7,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $27.42.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.