Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $150.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

