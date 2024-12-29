KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.07 and traded as high as $151.77. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $149.86, with a volume of 1,571,881 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

