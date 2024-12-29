Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.60. 7,577 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

