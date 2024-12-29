LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 178.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 253,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVTX shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

