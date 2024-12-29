Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.2 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.