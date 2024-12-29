Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
