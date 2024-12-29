Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRIN

Marin Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Marin Software Company Profile

Shares of MRIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 19,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,551. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.