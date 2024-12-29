Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 19,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,551. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

