Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.21 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

