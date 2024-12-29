MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.41 and traded as low as C$45.02. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$46.44, with a volume of 28,724 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

